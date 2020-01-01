About this product

What is CBD Hemp Intensive Healing Pain Rub? CBD hemp intensive healing pain rub is an all-purpose solution for various kinds of aches and pains. This topical formulation contains high quality CBD obtained from organically grown hemp plant, especially designed to deeply penetrate the skin and soothe away even the most stubborn kinds of chronic pain. How does CBD Pain Rub Work? CBD present in the CBD pain rub acts on the human body via the extensive endocannabinoid system (ECS). This system consists of cannabinoid receptors CB1 and CB2, located in various parts of the human body, especially the nervous system. CBD interacts with these receptors and by doing so, it can influence myriads of normal physiological functions of the human body like immunity, digestion, pain perception, nervous functions etc. CB2 receptors are mainly implicated in pain modulation, immunity and inflammation. Via CB2 receptors, CBD helps alter pain signals transmission, playing a vital role in alleviating pain and inflammation. Does CBD in CBD Pain Rub Make you High? Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and CBD are obtained from the same plant and are structurally similar. There is, however, a big difference between the two. THC is a psychostimulant which intoxicates the users while CBD lacks this property. The CBD present in CBD pain rub is obtained from hemp, a variety of Cannabis plant that contains less than 0.3% THC and high concentration of CBD. This pain rub is, therefore, non-intoxicating and can not make you high. What are the benefits of CBD Pain Rub? Alleviates muscle and joint aches Relieves muscle spasmodic pain Promotes muscle regeneration Soothes inflamed joints Eases neuropathic pain Relieves postoperative pain Eases chronic aches Is CBD Pain Rub Safe to Use? CBD in CBD pain rub is obtained from high quality, non-GMO, organic hemp grown in the USA. CBD pain rub is third-party certified to be completely free of all kinds of harmful substances and is completely safe for use. Is CBD Pain Rub Harmful for the skin? CBD pain rub is completely free of paraben and all other substances that might wreak havoc on the skin. It is made from natural substances that are gentle to the skin and are completely safe for topical use. This cream formulation easily penetrates the skin for lasting pain relief. The natural goodness of fatty acids, vitamins, aloe extracts and CBD present in this skin rub actually help in keeping the skin hydrated, smooth and agile. Are there any Side Effects of CBD Pain Rub? CBD pain rub is quite safe for use and being made out of natural substances, it is free of any side effects. Some people, however, have natural allergies to some of the substances present in this pain rub which can result in skin redness and eruptions. To avoid allergic reactions, it is always better to do “spot test” by applying a small amount of the rub onto a small patch of skin first and if no swelling, redness or eruptions develop even after 12-24 hours, you can safely use CBD pain rub.