 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD oil
  5. CBD Oil 750mg 1oz (2.5%) Natural Flavor

CBD Oil 750mg 1oz (2.5%) Natural Flavor

by Verified CBD

Write a review
Verified CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil CBD Oil 750mg 1oz (2.5%) Natural Flavor

$67.95MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Medium strength CBD oil, best suited for people with no prior exposure to hemp products. This oil contains 2.5% cannabidiol or 750mg of CBD per bottle and adheres to the highest GMP production standard. Our Medium CBD oil is ideal for: Countering higher than normal everyday stress Moderate ailment pains and aches Supporting a sense of calm for focus We only use organically USA grown hemp, avoiding synthetic chemicals, hormones, or GMO products. The hemp is passed through supercritical CO₂ extraction and a proprietary filtration process to produce the highest quality premium CBD oil. Additional Information: Keep out of reach of children and pets Always consult your physician before starting to use any supplement product Avoid touching dropper to mouth to preserve the quality of your hemp extract oil

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Verified CBD Logo
Looking for the purest highest quality CBD Oil? Look no further! This is the only place to buy verified CBD oil online!