What is CBD Oil for Dogs? CBD or cannabidiol is a natural substance obtained from various species of cannabis plant. CBD has been hailed as an all-purpose-solution for a variety of health problems in pets, especially dogs. Will CBD Oil Make My Dog High? No. Apart from CBD, another well-known cannabinoid is tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) which is known for its psychostimulant property as it can intoxicate the users. CBD lacks any such properties. How Does CBD Oil Work? CBD is a natural cannabinoid. All mammals, including dogs, have a natural complex system called endocannabinoid system in their bodies which consists of two types of cannabinoid receptors (CB1 and CB2) in various locations in the body, especially the nervous system. CBD can link up with these receptors like a key fits into a lock. By interacting with the CB1 and CB2 receptors, CBD can positively influence a number of physiological functions of canine bodies. What Can CBD Oil Do for My Dog? Relieves chronic pain Reduces anxiety and stress Enhances mood Helps regulate uncoordinated brain activity and associated muscle movements Alleviates nausea and vomiting Enhances appetite Improves digestion Boosts immunity Relieves inflammation Improves skin health Regulates sleep cycles Ameliorates hyperactivity Enhances mobility Improves overall health and performance in dogs How Long Does it take for CBD Oil to Work? It takes around 20 to 30 minutes for the effects of CBD oil to kick in. You pet may start showing signs of significant improvement after administration of 2-3 doses of CBD. Complete relief depends on the type and severity of their problems. How Does CBD Oil Taste? Unflavored CBD oil tastes like nothing which is why your dog does not give you a hard time and you can easily administer CBD oil to your pet either directly or mixed with the dog food. Are there any Side Effects of CBD Oil for Dogs? CBD oil is virtually free of nasty side effects. It may cause slight nausea or drowsiness or initial administration. Both of these effects are short-lived and completely disappear in a day or two. What Things Should I Look For While Purchasing CBD Oil for My Dog? Look for CBD derived from hemp. The product should be non-GMO and organically grown (made in USA). Buy from well-known brands to ensure that you are getting good value on your money. Customer reviews are the most important when purchasing online. CBD extracted with supercritical carbon dioxide is in the purest form. Make sure you buy a product which contains CBD extracted with CO2. The product should be third-party certified, which means that it has been tested in the laboratory and has been declared safe for use and free of any harmful substances.