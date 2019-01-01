 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD oil
  5. Gummies

Gummies

by Veritas Farms

Write a review
Veritas Farms Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil Gummies

$24.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Delicious! These natural gummies are made with organic ingredients and isolated Cannabidiol. Why do we use isolated cannabidiol instead of our full spectrum hemp oil? It’s much better to cook with and compliments the taste so well... try for yourself! Your favorite red berries shaped as hearts and mixed together. Organic sugar organic tapioca syrup, organic grape juice concentrate, pectin, citric acid, ascorbic acid natural flavors, black carrot juice concentrate, isolated cannabidiol (CBD). Flavors: Mixed Berries Typet: Natural Gummies Melatonin • Grown and manufactured in the USA • All-natural ingredients • Pesticide-free

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Veritas Farms Logo
At heart, we are farmers with strong family values. We started Veritas Farms phytocannabinoid farm under the pure air of the southern Rocky Mountains in Pueblo, Colorado. We grow our hemp similar to a quality vineyard, giving quality attention to each plant while using drip irrigation to provide precise hydration and conserve our pure Rocky Mountain water. We are committed to our community, sourcing locally whenever possible. We practice sustainable farming methods, reducing our impact on the land, remembering that future generations of farmers will follow us. We never use any pesticides, herbicides, or fungicides, and create our own organic fertilizer that helps balance the local ecosystem. We are part of the sustainable agricultural revolution; the phytocannabinoid Hemp farm revolution; and Colorado farmers who say they are: “Colorado Proud”.