Delicious! These natural gummies are made with organic ingredients and isolated Cannabidiol. Why do we use isolated cannabidiol instead of our full spectrum hemp oil? It’s much better to cook with and compliments the taste so well... try for yourself! Your favorite red berries shaped as hearts and mixed together. Organic sugar organic tapioca syrup, organic grape juice concentrate, pectin, citric acid, ascorbic acid natural flavors, black carrot juice concentrate, isolated cannabidiol (CBD). Flavors: Mixed Berries Typet: Natural Gummies Melatonin • Grown and manufactured in the USA • All-natural ingredients • Pesticide-free
