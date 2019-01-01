About this product
Don’t forget about your 4-legged best friend! Our pet tinctures contain full spectrum hemp oil, organic MCT oil (derived from coconut oil), and essential oil for flavorings. Veritas Farms extracts its oil from flowers and leaves only. Flavors: Tuna & Bacon Tuna Tincture Ingredients: Organic MCT oil (derived from coconut oil), Organic fish extract powder, full spectrum hemp extract. Bacon Tincture Ingredients: Organic MCT oil (derived from coconut oil), Bacon flavor, autolyzed yeast extract, sorbitol.
