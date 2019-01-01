About this product
Our favorite topical – the salve is the perfect way to wind down from a hard workout or long bike ride. Salves contain our natural full spectrum hemp oil, organic beeswax, organic coconut oil, and organic essential oils. Veritas Farms extracts its oil from flowers and leaves only. • Grown and manufactured in the USA • All-natural ingredients • Pesticide-free Scents: UnscentedLavender/EucalyptusCamphor Suggested use: Soften a pea size in your hand and apply to your desired areas.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.