 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Papaya Cake

Papaya Cake

by Veritas Farms

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Veritas Farms Cannabis Flower Papaya Cake

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Papaya x Wedding Cake

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

Skipper798

One of my favorite strains from one of my favorite farms.

About this strain

Papaya

Papaya

Papaya is an indica-dominant hybrid cannabis strain that is known for producing a mental calmness, though many consumers also find that this strain makes them energetic and productive. Nirvana Seeds bred this to be their take on a Mango strain and crossed Citral #13 with Ice #2 to make their own fruit. They met their own challenge and Papaya smells uncannily like its namesake. The taste is similar to its tropical fruit counterpart, but a spicy, peppery side also becomes apparent. The plants stay fairly short and thin, producing lots of fluffy buds with papaya-orange hairs in 8 or 9 weeks.

About this brand

Veritas Farms Logo
At heart, we are farmers with strong family values. We started Veritas Farms phytocannabinoid farm under the pure air of the southern Rocky Mountains in Pueblo, Colorado. We grow our hemp similar to a quality vineyard, giving quality attention to each plant while using drip irrigation to provide precise hydration and conserve our pure Rocky Mountain water. We are committed to our community, sourcing locally whenever possible. We practice sustainable farming methods, reducing our impact on the land, remembering that future generations of farmers will follow us. We never use any pesticides, herbicides, or fungicides, and create our own organic fertilizer that helps balance the local ecosystem. We are part of the sustainable agricultural revolution; the phytocannabinoid Hemp farm revolution; and Colorado farmers who say they are: “Colorado Proud”.