  5. Race Fuel OG Pre-Roll 0.6g

Race Fuel OG Pre-Roll 0.6g

by Veritas Farms

Race Fuel OG Pre-Roll 0.6g

About this product

About this strain

Race Fuel OG

Race Fuel OG

Race Fuel OG (aka Race Fuel) by Archive Seeds is a potent hybrid steeped in gassy, earthy genetics. Created from the “High Octane” OG phenotype of OG Kush x Face Off OG, Race Fuel OG harnesses the intense diesel fuel aroma of “High Octane” while incorporating the deep body effects as well as citrus and pine aromas from Face Off OG. Race Fuel’s strong OG Kush backbone gives it mid-range potency with flavor to spare. The strain’s effects hit with a rush of energy to the head and settles down into a cozy, weighted stone that can help abate anxiety, ADD, minor pain, and a lack of appetite. 

About this brand

Veritas Farms Logo
At heart, we are farmers with strong family values. We started Veritas Farms phytocannabinoid farm under the pure air of the southern Rocky Mountains in Pueblo, Colorado. We grow our hemp similar to a quality vineyard, giving quality attention to each plant while using drip irrigation to provide precise hydration and conserve our pure Rocky Mountain water. We are committed to our community, sourcing locally whenever possible. We practice sustainable farming methods, reducing our impact on the land, remembering that future generations of farmers will follow us. We never use any pesticides, herbicides, or fungicides, and create our own organic fertilizer that helps balance the local ecosystem. We are part of the sustainable agricultural revolution; the phytocannabinoid Hemp farm revolution; and Colorado farmers who say they are: “Colorado Proud”.