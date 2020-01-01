 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Sour Diesel

Sour Diesel

by Veritas Farms

Write a review
Veritas Farms Cannabis Flower Sour Diesel

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Sour Diesel

Sour Diesel
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Sour Diesel, sometimes called Sour D, is an invigorating sativa-dominant strain named after its pungent, diesel-like aroma. This fast-acting strain delivers energizing, dreamy cerebral effects that have pushed Sour Diesel to its legendary status. Stress, pain, and depression fade away in long-lasting relief that makes Sour Diesel a top choice among medical patients. This strain took root in the early '90s, and it is believed to have descended from Chemdog 91 and Super Skunk.

About this brand

Veritas Farms Logo
At heart, we are farmers with strong family values. We started Veritas Farms phytocannabinoid farm under the pure air of the southern Rocky Mountains in Pueblo, Colorado. We grow our hemp similar to a quality vineyard, giving quality attention to each plant while using drip irrigation to provide precise hydration and conserve our pure Rocky Mountain water. We are committed to our community, sourcing locally whenever possible. We practice sustainable farming methods, reducing our impact on the land, remembering that future generations of farmers will follow us. We never use any pesticides, herbicides, or fungicides, and create our own organic fertilizer that helps balance the local ecosystem. We are part of the sustainable agricultural revolution; the phytocannabinoid Hemp farm revolution; and Colorado farmers who say they are: “Colorado Proud”.