Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Be the first to review this product.
The One, originally bred by Clackamas Coots or CC, is a perfectly balanced hybrid of two landrace strains. It is sometimes referred to by its genetic combination Thai x Pure Afghan, with its sativa heritage stemming from its Thai background and the Afghan influence bringing a thick resinous frosting of trichomes. This specific combination of two cornerstone landrace strains is known to only be available through a select circle of breeders and growers in Oregon.