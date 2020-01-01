 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Veritas Fine Cannabis

Bonkers

Bonkers by Veritas Fine Cannabis

About this strain

Bonkers was created by crossing a Lemon Tree mother and a Cookies and Cream F2 father. The result is a fruity strain with a creamy lemon flavor profile that erupts from beautiful lime green buds. The experience makes for a smooth buzz that is toned down in intensity. If you’re a fan of lemon-packed strains, give this lemon cream dessert a try.

About this brand

At Veritas, we pride ourselves on growing the best cannabis flower in North America. As the first recreational cannabis wholesaler in Colorado, we are pioneers of the legal and regulated market and are always seeking to perfect our craft: growing top-shelf cannabis carefully by hand, and guiding consumers to the perfect strains for their preferred desires.