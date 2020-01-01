 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Cookies and Cream

Cookies and Cream

by Veritas Fine Cannabis

Write a review
Veritas Fine Cannabis Cannabis Flower Cookies and Cream

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Cookies and Cream by Veritas Fine Cannabis

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Cookies and Cream

Cookies and Cream
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Bred by Exotic Genetix, Cookies and Cream is a hybrid cross between Starfighter and an undisclosed GSC phenotype. This sweet-tasting variety provides long-lasting relief for patients treating symptoms throughout the day, but high doses can induce an early night’s sleep. Cookies and Cream took first place in the hybrid category of the 2014 Denver Cannabis Cup.

About this brand

Veritas Fine Cannabis Logo
At Veritas, we pride ourselves on growing the best cannabis flower in North America. As the first recreational cannabis wholesaler in Colorado, we are pioneers of the legal and regulated market and are always seeking to perfect our craft: growing top-shelf cannabis carefully by hand, and guiding consumers to the perfect strains for their preferred desires.