Hybrid

Miracle Alien Cookies

by Veritas Fine Cannabis

Miracle Alien Cookies

About this strain

MAC

MAC
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Bred by Capulator, Miracle Alien Cookies (better known as MAC) crosses Alien Cookies with a hybrid of Columbian and Starfighter. MAC is a gorgeous resin-covered flower with a dank, gassy musk and sour citrus highlights. The smooth flavors of MAC have thick zesty orange notes that are balanced out by floral accents and a sweet, earthy finish.

 

About this brand

At Veritas, we pride ourselves on growing the best cannabis flower in North America. As the first recreational cannabis wholesaler in Colorado, we are pioneers of the legal and regulated market and are always seeking to perfect our craft: growing top-shelf cannabis carefully by hand, and guiding consumers to the perfect strains for their preferred desires.