Super Sour Lemon

by Veritas Fine Cannabis

Created by crossing Cali Sour and Lemon OG, Super Sour Lemon is a sativa-dominant hybrid that’ll leave you feeling uplifted and ready for adventure. With tart and zesty notes of sweetened lemon, Super Sour Lemon is a must-try for any cannabis connoisseur on the lookout for citrus varieties that evoke memories of warm summer days.

About this brand

At Veritas, we pride ourselves on growing the best cannabis flower in North America. As the first recreational cannabis wholesaler in Colorado, we are pioneers of the legal and regulated market and are always seeking to perfect our craft: growing top-shelf cannabis carefully by hand, and guiding consumers to the perfect strains for their preferred desires.