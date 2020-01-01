Birthday Cake
by Grassroots Cannabis
3.5 grams
$55.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Be the first to review this product.
Created by crossing Cali Sour and Lemon OG, Super Sour Lemon is a sativa-dominant hybrid that’ll leave you feeling uplifted and ready for adventure. With tart and zesty notes of sweetened lemon, Super Sour Lemon is a must-try for any cannabis connoisseur on the lookout for citrus varieties that evoke memories of warm summer days.