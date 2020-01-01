 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Vermi T Solution

by Vermicrop Organics

Vermicrop Organics Growing Nutrients Vermi T Solution

About this product

VermiT Solution contains Vermicrop Organics pure worm castings and a very specific mix of other rich ingredients. VermiT is extracted on location at your favorite hydro store. The process produces a fresh, beautiful solution. VermiT was created as a supplement to Vermicrop’s founders’ gardens. After years of trial and error experimentation we developed a microbial tea with diverse humic matters and the finest food sources all sourced locally or from the best manufactures available. VermiT is the predecessor to Vermicrop Organics – the real-life success of that one product launched our company. Directions for use: Soil: Add VermiT at a 50:1 dilution ratio. This equates to 5tbsp or 75ml or 1/3 cup of VermiT per gallon of water. Apply directly to medium. For optimal results reintroduce VermiT to your garden every 7-10 days. Soilless/Hydroponics: Add to your reservoir with nutrients at at 50:1 dilution ratio (if you have a drain to waste system simply dilute and top water). This will help digest the nutrients making the readily available for root uptake. Works great breaking down nutrient lock-out of salt-based synthetic fertilizers and thrives with organic fertilizers. Make sure to change your reservoir every 7-10 days. Completely non-sedimental! Won't clog your filters, emitters or pumps! Foliar: Add VermiT at a rate of (10tbsp) 150 ml per gallon of water. Apply at a minimum of 70% coverage to foliage, stem and stalk. For optimal results reintroduce VermiT to your garden every 7-10 days. Note: VermiT must be diluted, applied or refrigerated immediately after extraction. This will prolong shelf life from 24 hours to 7-10 days. DO NOT use after expiration or with foul odor.

About this brand

Vermicrop Organics was founded in Grass Valley, California by a small team of forward thinking gardeners. From years of growing in the Sierra foothills we’ve gained an appreciation for not only the fruits of our labor but the incredible environment from which they blossom. The focus of our product development is improving the horticultural industry with superior inoculants and growing mediums inspired by nature. However we are people too, we have wives, kids and animals and care deeply about their health and future. We keep this in mind with every manufactured good we create. I’m sure those in the industry will agree that we’re all on the clock 24/7, it’s not a job, it’s a lifestyle. At Vermicrop Organics that couldn’t be more true, we eat, sleep and dream gardening. Total dedication to the growth of our company and devotion to sustainability has brought Vermicrop to where it is today. None of this would have happened if we didn’t share a sincere passion for growing monster plants with the best aromas and yields possible.