  5. VermiBlood

VermiBlood

by Vermicrop Organics

Vermicrop Organics Growing Nutrients VermiBlood

About this product

Vermicrop Organics VermiBlood is a natural nitrogen source for all plant types and fertilizer recipes. It can be used alone for nitrogen hungry plant varieties, new plantings and custom made dry fertilizer blends. Vermicrop Organics VermiBlood is sure to keep plants perky and reaching for the light. This product will bring lush green color to all foliage to all prize winning plants. For unbelievable results, use the best VermiBlood from the people you trust! Analysis 12 - 0 - 0 Total Nitrogen (N) 12% 1% Water Soluble Nitrogen 11% Water Insoluble Nitrogen Derived from: Blood Meal Vermicrop Organics is not responsible for the use or misuse of this product. Liability is limited to replacement of equivalent amount of VermiBlood. Storage Conditions: Store product in a dark, cool (between 45F-85F), dry area (less than 65% humidity). Information regarding the contents and levels of metals in this product is available on the internet at http://www.aapfco.org/metals.htm Dust warning: We recommend you use a mask when handling any dry fertilizer product.

About this brand

Vermicrop Organics was founded in Grass Valley, California by a small team of forward thinking gardeners. From years of growing in the Sierra foothills we’ve gained an appreciation for not only the fruits of our labor but the incredible environment from which they blossom. The focus of our product development is improving the horticultural industry with superior inoculants and growing mediums inspired by nature. However we are people too, we have wives, kids and animals and care deeply about their health and future. We keep this in mind with every manufactured good we create. I’m sure those in the industry will agree that we’re all on the clock 24/7, it’s not a job, it’s a lifestyle. At Vermicrop Organics that couldn’t be more true, we eat, sleep and dream gardening. Total dedication to the growth of our company and devotion to sustainability has brought Vermicrop to where it is today. None of this would have happened if we didn’t share a sincere passion for growing monster plants with the best aromas and yields possible.