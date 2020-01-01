 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
VermiBrix

by Vermicrop Organics

Vermicrop Organics Growing Nutrients VermiBrix

About this product

This powdered molasses alternative is easy to use, 100% soluble, all natural and GMO-free. VermiBrix has all the benefits of readily available carbs in sugar form as well as rare earth minerals. These minerals slowly release silicon and humates to help protect the plant from nutrients fluctuations and stress. Use VermiBrix by top-dressing around the plant stem, adding it directly to nutrient solutions or as an additional food source in compost teas. VermiBrix will work with any organic or synthetic fertilizers and hydro or soil. Application: Vegetative phase: Light - 1 teaspoon per gallon once a week. Heavy - 2 teaspoons per gallon once a week. Flower phase: Light - 1 tablespoon per gallon with every watering. Heavy - 2 tablespoons per gallon with every watering. Directions for use: Use two cups of VermiBrix as a carb and nutrient source for every 100 gallons of compost tea desired. *Note: VermiBrix must be used in conjunction with a compost foundation to brew compost tea* For best results use VermiLife as your compost tea foundation. Analysis 0.11-0.091-0.85 Total Nitrogen (N) 0.11% 0.008% Ammoniacal Nitrogen 0.008% Nitrate Nitrogen 0.007% Other Water Soluble Nitrogen 0.086% Water Insoluble Nitrogen Available Phosphate (P2O5) 0.091% Soluble Potash (K2O) 0.85% Derived from: Dried Molasses, Pyrophylitic Clay and Fulvate Ore

About this brand

Vermicrop Organics was founded in Grass Valley, California by a small team of forward thinking gardeners. From years of growing in the Sierra foothills we’ve gained an appreciation for not only the fruits of our labor but the incredible environment from which they blossom. The focus of our product development is improving the horticultural industry with superior inoculants and growing mediums inspired by nature. However we are people too, we have wives, kids and animals and care deeply about their health and future. We keep this in mind with every manufactured good we create. I’m sure those in the industry will agree that we’re all on the clock 24/7, it’s not a job, it’s a lifestyle. At Vermicrop Organics that couldn’t be more true, we eat, sleep and dream gardening. Total dedication to the growth of our company and devotion to sustainability has brought Vermicrop to where it is today. None of this would have happened if we didn’t share a sincere passion for growing monster plants with the best aromas and yields possible.