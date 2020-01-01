 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by Vermicrop Organics

A mixture of premium food sources for compost tea. These food sources consist of a proprietary blend of specific simple and complex carbohydrates. Conveniently packaged and mixed specifically for compost tea. Give your compost tea the feast it deserves! Directions for use: Use two cups of VermiFeast as a food source for every 100 gallons of compost tea desired. Note: VermiFeast must be used in conjunction with a compost foundation to brew compost tea. For best results use VermiLife as your compost tea foundation. Analysis 0.81-2.9-4.8 Total Nitrogen (N) 0.81% 0.033% Ammoniacal Nitrogen 0.20% Nitrate Nitrogen 0.066% Other Water Insoluble Nitrogen 0.51% Water Insoluble Nitrogen Available Phosphate (P2O5) 2.9% Soluble Potash (K2O) 4.8% Calcium (Ca) 7% Derived from: Kelp, Leonardite, Alfalfa Meal, Oat Flour and Rock Phosphate

Vermicrop Organics was founded in Grass Valley, California by a small team of forward thinking gardeners. From years of growing in the Sierra foothills we’ve gained an appreciation for not only the fruits of our labor but the incredible environment from which they blossom. The focus of our product development is improving the horticultural industry with superior inoculants and growing mediums inspired by nature. However we are people too, we have wives, kids and animals and care deeply about their health and future. We keep this in mind with every manufactured good we create. I’m sure those in the industry will agree that we’re all on the clock 24/7, it’s not a job, it’s a lifestyle. At Vermicrop Organics that couldn’t be more true, we eat, sleep and dream gardening. Total dedication to the growth of our company and devotion to sustainability has brought Vermicrop to where it is today. None of this would have happened if we didn’t share a sincere passion for growing monster plants with the best aromas and yields possible.