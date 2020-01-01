Rhiza Nova Complete Concentrate ~ Probiotics to increase your yield
by Ameret
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
A mixture of premium food sources for compost tea. These food sources consist of a proprietary blend of specific simple and complex carbohydrates. Conveniently packaged and mixed specifically for compost tea. Give your compost tea the feast it deserves! Directions for use: Use two cups of VermiFeast as a food source for every 100 gallons of compost tea desired. Note: VermiFeast must be used in conjunction with a compost foundation to brew compost tea. For best results use VermiLife as your compost tea foundation. Analysis 0.81-2.9-4.8 Total Nitrogen (N) 0.81% 0.033% Ammoniacal Nitrogen 0.20% Nitrate Nitrogen 0.066% Other Water Insoluble Nitrogen 0.51% Water Insoluble Nitrogen Available Phosphate (P2O5) 2.9% Soluble Potash (K2O) 4.8% Calcium (Ca) 7% Derived from: Kelp, Leonardite, Alfalfa Meal, Oat Flour and Rock Phosphate
Be the first to review this product.