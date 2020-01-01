 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
VermiKelp

by Vermicrop Organics

Vermicrop Organics Growing Nutrients VermiKelp

Vermicrop Organics VermiKelp is a microbial super food. Ascophyllum Nodusum has been used for centuries to nourish the microbes in soil, completing a process often overlooked; feeding the soil. VermiKelp results in better root development through the stimulation of microbial activity, these microbes break down fertilizers, the result being increased nutrient availability. A highly renewable resource, Vermicrop Organics VermiKelp will bring out the deep green color of aquatic plants in your back yard or indoor garden. Analysis 1 - 0.1 - 2 Total Nitrogen (N) 1% 1% Water Insoluble Nitrogen Available Phosphate (P205) 0.1% Soluble Potash (K20) 2% Derived from: Kelp Meal Storage Conditions: Store product in a dark, cool (between 45F-85F), dry area (less than 65% humidity). Information regarding the contents and levels of metals in this product is available on the internet at http://www.aapfco.org/metals.htm

Vermicrop Organics was founded in Grass Valley, California by a small team of forward thinking gardeners. From years of growing in the Sierra foothills we’ve gained an appreciation for not only the fruits of our labor but the incredible environment from which they blossom. The focus of our product development is improving the horticultural industry with superior inoculants and growing mediums inspired by nature. However we are people too, we have wives, kids and animals and care deeply about their health and future. We keep this in mind with every manufactured good we create. I’m sure those in the industry will agree that we’re all on the clock 24/7, it’s not a job, it’s a lifestyle. At Vermicrop Organics that couldn’t be more true, we eat, sleep and dream gardening. Total dedication to the growth of our company and devotion to sustainability has brought Vermicrop to where it is today. None of this would have happened if we didn’t share a sincere passion for growing monster plants with the best aromas and yields possible.