Rhiza Nova Complete Concentrate ~ Probiotics to increase your yield
by Ameret
Vermicrop Organics VermiKelp is a microbial super food. Ascophyllum Nodusum has been used for centuries to nourish the microbes in soil, completing a process often overlooked; feeding the soil. VermiKelp results in better root development through the stimulation of microbial activity, these microbes break down fertilizers, the result being increased nutrient availability. A highly renewable resource, Vermicrop Organics VermiKelp will bring out the deep green color of aquatic plants in your back yard or indoor garden. Analysis 1 - 0.1 - 2 Total Nitrogen (N) 1% 1% Water Insoluble Nitrogen Available Phosphate (P205) 0.1% Soluble Potash (K20) 2% Derived from: Kelp Meal Storage Conditions: Store product in a dark, cool (between 45F-85F), dry area (less than 65% humidity). Information regarding the contents and levels of metals in this product is available on the internet at http://www.aapfco.org/metals.htm
