 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Growing
  4. Other grow supplies
  5. VermiLogic

VermiLogic

by Vermicrop Organics

Write a review
Vermicrop Organics Growing Other Grow Supplies VermiLogic

Similar items

Show all

About this product

This unit instantly reduces chlorine/chloramine and sediment making tap water ideal for the Vermi T extraction process. There's no waste water just hook it up to your standard household faucet and you're good to go! Here at Vermicrop we believe in doing everything we can to reduce our impact on our planet. This filter was specifically designed so that it can be recycled and refurbished. When you're ready for your new filter just return your old filter to your retail store to be recycled. The VermiLogic™ is also ideal for filling up reservoirs or making city water taste great! Low cost no waste! 2GPM UP TO 1000 GAL FILTRATION

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Vermicrop Organics Logo
Vermicrop Organics was founded in Grass Valley, California by a small team of forward thinking gardeners. From years of growing in the Sierra foothills we’ve gained an appreciation for not only the fruits of our labor but the incredible environment from which they blossom. The focus of our product development is improving the horticultural industry with superior inoculants and growing mediums inspired by nature. However we are people too, we have wives, kids and animals and care deeply about their health and future. We keep this in mind with every manufactured good we create. I’m sure those in the industry will agree that we’re all on the clock 24/7, it’s not a job, it’s a lifestyle. At Vermicrop Organics that couldn’t be more true, we eat, sleep and dream gardening. Total dedication to the growth of our company and devotion to sustainability has brought Vermicrop to where it is today. None of this would have happened if we didn’t share a sincere passion for growing monster plants with the best aromas and yields possible.