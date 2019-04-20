Space Brownie
by Enjoyable Edibles
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Caramel sweetness and chocolate indulgence define this decadent delight; a nostalgic reminder of that favorite childhood sundae loaded with chocolate chips and caramel drizzle. Conveniently dosed at ~100mg per brownie square. Ingredients: Vegetable Oil, sugar, enriched flour, vegetable shortening, dark cocoa powder, corn syrup solids, dried egg whites, corn starch, salt flavoring, sodium bicarbonate, acidic sodium aluminum phosphate, artificial color, soy four, sea salt, caramel, dark chocolate, cannabis oil.
on April 20th, 2019
This is my absolute FAVORITE edible on the market. First of all it’s delicious. Like it tastes so good it’s hard to only eat one. I don’t like the taste of weed. I love eating one of these in the evening and chilling out listening to music, taking a bath, etc. Its so relaxing! After a few hours I’ll usually go to bed and sleep like a baby for 10 hours. THE BEST!