FlexPointe on April 20th, 2019

This is my absolute FAVORITE edible on the market. First of all it’s delicious. Like it tastes so good it’s hard to only eat one. I don’t like the taste of weed. I love eating one of these in the evening and chilling out listening to music, taking a bath, etc. Its so relaxing! After a few hours I’ll usually go to bed and sleep like a baby for 10 hours. THE BEST!