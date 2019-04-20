 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
1:1 Chocolate Caramel Brownie Square 100mg

by VERT Unlimited

1:1 Chocolate Caramel Brownie Square 100mg
VERT Unlimited Edibles Brownies 1:1 Chocolate Caramel Brownie Square 100mg

About this product

Caramel sweetness and chocolate indulgence define this decadent delight; a nostalgic reminder of that favorite childhood sundae loaded with chocolate chips and caramel drizzle. Conveniently dosed at ~100mg per brownie square. Ingredients: Vegetable Oil, sugar, enriched flour, vegetable shortening, dark cocoa powder, corn syrup solids, dried egg whites, corn starch, salt flavoring, sodium bicarbonate, acidic sodium aluminum phosphate, artificial color, soy four, sea salt, caramel, dark chocolate, cannabis oil.

1 customer review

5.01

FlexPointe

This is my absolute FAVORITE edible on the market. First of all it’s delicious. Like it tastes so good it’s hard to only eat one. I don’t like the taste of weed. I love eating one of these in the evening and chilling out listening to music, taking a bath, etc. Its so relaxing! After a few hours I’ll usually go to bed and sleep like a baby for 10 hours. THE BEST!

About this brand

VERT is where cannabis meets cuisine. We pair the herbaceous flavor of marijuana with complementary zest for infused treats that truly feed your mind, body, and soul.