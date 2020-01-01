 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Chocolate Chip Blazin' Trail Bar

by VERT Unlimited

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Get moving with a little boost of caffeine to get the day started in our peanut butter chocolate chip granola bar sure to please both athletes and dessert lovers alike. Conveniently dose at ~100 mg per bar or ~300mg per bar. Ingredients: Rolled oats, mixed nuts, rice cereal, graham cracker crumbs, peanut butter, unsalted butter, brown sugar, confectioner’s sugar, chocolate chips, agave, vanilla extract, salt, cinnamon and CO2 extracted cannabis oil. Strain: Hybrid

VERT is where cannabis meets cuisine. We pair the herbaceous flavor of marijuana with complementary zest for infused treats that truly feed your mind, body, and soul.