 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Cookies
  5. Key Lime Pie Bites

Key Lime Pie Bites

by VERT Unlimited

Write a review
VERT Unlimited Edibles Cookies Key Lime Pie Bites

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Our Key Lime Pie poppable bites come with a distinctive key lime kick, courtesy of the juice from real Florida limes, paired with the feel-good flavor of a graham cracker crust. Conveniently dosed at ~100 mg THC per package or 250 mg THC per package, 5 bites each. Cookie ingredients: Flour, sugar, butter, buttermilk, Tahitian vanilla bean extract, sea salt, key lime juice, lime flavor, natural food coloring, cannabis oil. Topping ingredients: Sugar, palm kernel and partially hydrogenated palm oils, cocoa (processed with potassium carbonate), nonfat milk, sorbitan monostearate and soy lecithin emulsifiers, pure vanilla, cinnamon, natural graham cracker flavoring.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

VERT Unlimited Logo
VERT is where cannabis meets cuisine. We pair the herbaceous flavor of marijuana with complementary zest for infused treats that truly feed your mind, body, and soul.