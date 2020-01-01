Birthday Cake Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
$30.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
0.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 20.6 miles away
Be the first to review this product.
Kong is an indica-dominant strain bred by Holy Smoke Seeds, who created this hybrid by crossing Motavation with a backcrossed White Russian. This powerhouse hybrid takes after its namesake in both strength and appearance, with hairy buds that secrete massive amounts of THC-rich resin. As promised by its heavy trichome coverage, Kong packs a punch and leaves your body anchored in relaxation while your mind floats to happy escapes.