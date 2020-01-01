Coconut Sandwich Cookies with Butter Cream Filling
by Titans Kind
Take a blast to the past with the PB&J Bites where we pack strawberry antioxidants and healthy peanut omegas into one delicious edible. Conveniently dosed at ~100 mg THC per package or 250 mg THC per package, 5 bites each. Cookie ingredients: Flour, sugar, butter, buttermilk, Tahitian vanilla bean extract, sea salt, peanut butter, unsalted peanuts, crushed freeze dried strawberries, organic strawberry conserve, strawberry flavors, natural food coloring, cannabis oil. Topping ingredients: Sugar, palm kernel and partially hydrogenated palm oils, cocoa (processed with potassium carbonate), nonfat milk, sorbitan monostearate and soy lecithin emulsifiers, pure vanilla, non-fat milk.
