Shiva Skunk Applicator 1g

by VERT Unlimited

Shiva Skunk

Shiva Skunk by Sensi Seeds is among the most powerful varieties in the Skunk family, crossing the famous Skunk #1 with the resinous and hardy Northern Lights #5. This potent indica inherits the sweet, pungent aroma typical of Skunk varieties and the high-yielding potential of its Northern Lights mother. Its effects tend toward the lazy side of the spectrum, so evening use is recommended.

 

VERT is where cannabis meets cuisine. We pair the herbaceous flavor of marijuana with complementary zest for infused treats that truly feed your mind, body, and soul.