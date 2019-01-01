Shiva Skunk Applicator 1g
About this product
Shiva Skunk Applicator 1g by VERT Unlimited
About this strain
Shiva Skunk
Shiva Skunk by Sensi Seeds is among the most powerful varieties in the Skunk family, crossing the famous Skunk #1 with the resinous and hardy Northern Lights #5. This potent indica inherits the sweet, pungent aroma typical of Skunk varieties and the high-yielding potential of its Northern Lights mother. Its effects tend toward the lazy side of the spectrum, so evening use is recommended.