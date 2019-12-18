GalacticGanja420
on December 18th, 2019
Perfect case for the Vessel batteries, really well made.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Designed to protect two (2) batteries and two (2) 510 thread cartridges. Includes versatile accessory pouch, integrated storage bands, concealed zipper design, and a one (1) year limited warranty.
on December 18th, 2019
Perfect case for the Vessel batteries, really well made.
on December 18th, 2019
Love this case, perfect gift for the holidays.
on December 18th, 2019
Vape pen case for the ages. Made extremely well.