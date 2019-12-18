GalacticGanja420
on December 18th, 2019
Great case, perfect for traveling with my batteries and concentrates.
Designed to protect two (2) batteries and two (2) 510 thread cartridges. Includes versatile accessory pouch, integrated storage bands, concealed zipper design, and a one (1) year limited warranty.
on December 18th, 2019
Great case, can't wait to travel with my pens.
on December 18th, 2019
Really premium case made specifically for vape pen batteries and cartridges. I've had to use other cases that weren't really meant for vape pens and carts, glad to finally have one that is made for it.