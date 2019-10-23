 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Vessel®

Power Your Oils in Style

Features a protected, cartridge drop-in design Fits most 510 thread cartridges (included cartridge is non-functional and for merchandising purposes only) Powered by a high-quality 240mAh lithium-ion rechargeable battery core 3-LEDs indicate battery life and power settings Three (3) power/voltage settings (Low 2.8V, Medium 3.2V, High 3.6V) USB magnetic charging port + cable Dimensions: 4.3"L x 0.5"D Six (6) month limited warranty Patent Pending

Mifupa

I purchased my first Vessel two months ago and fully enjoyed its vape-engineered pull. Then, it stopped working and I had a few choice words slip from their toothy prison. Upset is a mild description. I eventually reached out to Vessel via their Help page. I asked for help, expecting to get directions where to ship my Vessel off to a faraway place and yada, yada, yada next customer. But that did not happen. Instead, I was asked to send a photo of my receipt and a shipping address. What? Ya, it's true, Vessel did not question which dog ate my vape pen, not even a hint of disbelief in their email. Four days later, I have a brand spanking new Vessel vape pen just begging for my lips. I am still a bit shocked. In this day of age, customer service is a dying artform. But when it comes to Vessel, membership has its privileges! I know, $100 for a fancy battery sounds crazy. Not so here. As soon as you put lips to tip and inhale, you understand you own a quality product. I highly recommend Vessel. I hope they R/D accessories for the pen, like a cap with a clip so it fits snugly in my pocket protector. Trust me. Vessel is access. Enjoy.

hf2hvit

I have purchased two vessels. They really are so much better than any other, disposable or not. Two friends have purchased after trying mine. I did have an issue with one and the customer service was GREAT! Great product! Great company!

Calguy63

My Vessel stopped working after a month, I contacted support..... and I have a new one on the way, no questions asked. Excellent service!!!!

About this brand

From the moment you pick up your Vessel, you'll obsess over its signature design and character. You inspired us to take on the challenge of creating unforgettable designs - simplicity was paramount to our approach. Our promise is to make every experience more expressive and personal, and to deliver the best performance in our line of products. The collection is an honest display of our attention to detail and craftsmanship that's second to none. Vessel will overwhelm you with its simplicity, power and detail. Optimal tuning of air intakes and variable power output makes Vessel the most efficient vaporizer yet. Every Vessel features superior, high-grade components, arranged precisely to deliver an effortless, yet powerful consuming experience. We're Inspire Action // In a rapid-growth marketplace, it's on us to educate consumers, to implement aggressive recycling programs and invest our time and proceeds supporting community. Welcome to Vessel.