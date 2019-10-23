Mifupa
on October 23rd, 2019
I purchased my first Vessel two months ago and fully enjoyed its vape-engineered pull. Then, it stopped working and I had a few choice words slip from their toothy prison. Upset is a mild description. I eventually reached out to Vessel via their Help page. I asked for help, expecting to get directions where to ship my Vessel off to a faraway place and yada, yada, yada next customer. But that did not happen. Instead, I was asked to send a photo of my receipt and a shipping address. What? Ya, it's true, Vessel did not question which dog ate my vape pen, not even a hint of disbelief in their email. Four days later, I have a brand spanking new Vessel vape pen just begging for my lips. I am still a bit shocked. In this day of age, customer service is a dying artform. But when it comes to Vessel, membership has its privileges! I know, $100 for a fancy battery sounds crazy. Not so here. As soon as you put lips to tip and inhale, you understand you own a quality product. I highly recommend Vessel. I hope they R/D accessories for the pen, like a cap with a clip so it fits snugly in my pocket protector. Trust me. Vessel is access. Enjoy.