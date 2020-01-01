Puffco Plus
by Puffco
1 piece
$30.00
Pickup 22.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Also available in Chrome, Black, Crimson/Gray, and Olive/Gray. - Features a protected, cartridge drop-in design - Fits most 510 thread cartridges (included cartridge is non-functional and for merchandising purposes only) - Powered by a high-quality 320mAh lithium-ion rechargeable battery core - 3-LEDs indicate battery life and power settings - Three (3) power/voltage settings (Low 2.8V, Medium 3.2V, High 3.6V) - USB magnetic charging port + cable - Compatible with Base Charger and Rover Cases - Dimensions: 4.7"L x 0.56"D - Weight: 30g - Six (6) month limited warranty - Patent pending
Be the first to review this product.