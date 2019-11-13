 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Wood Series // Bronze + Blackwood

by Vessel®

- Features a protected, cartridge drop-in design - Fits most 510 thread cartridges (included cartridge is non-functional and for merchandising purposes only) - 3-LEDs indicate battery life and power settings - Three (3) power/temperature settings (Low 2.8V, Medium 3.2V, High 3.6V) - USB magnetic charging port + cable - One (1) year limited warranty - Patent Pending

Bdawg0420

This company is absolutely great. The pens are nice, I have had some issues, but the company automatically reviewed our concerns and then provided replacements.

FunwithP0rtals

Absolutely love this pen. Perfect hits every time and they look so nice it's always a conversation starter. I lost the end cap one day and sent them a email about buying a replacement, and 3 days later they had one sent out to me free of charge. Such an amazing product and company. Would highly recommend.

Mrr007

This pen is great. I had a small issue with mine and their customer service remedied the situation right away. Highly recommended.

From the moment you pick up your Vessel, you'll obsess over its signature design and character. You inspired us to take on the challenge of creating unforgettable designs - simplicity was paramount to our approach. Our promise is to make every experience more expressive and personal, and to deliver the best performance in our line of products. The collection is an honest display of our attention to detail and craftsmanship that's second to none. Vessel will overwhelm you with its simplicity, power and detail. Optimal tuning of air intakes and variable power output makes Vessel the most efficient vaporizer yet. Every Vessel features superior, high-grade components, arranged precisely to deliver an effortless, yet powerful consuming experience. We're Inspire Action // In a rapid-growth marketplace, it's on us to educate consumers, to implement aggressive recycling programs and invest our time and proceeds supporting community. Welcome to Vessel.