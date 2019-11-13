Bdawg0420
on November 13th, 2019
This company is absolutely great. The pens are nice, I have had some issues, but the company automatically reviewed our concerns and then provided replacements.
- Features a protected, cartridge drop-in design - Fits most 510 thread cartridges (included cartridge is non-functional and for merchandising purposes only) - 3-LEDs indicate battery life and power settings - Three (3) power/temperature settings (Low 2.8V, Medium 3.2V, High 3.6V) - USB magnetic charging port + cable - One (1) year limited warranty - Patent Pending
on August 30th, 2019
Absolutely love this pen. Perfect hits every time and they look so nice it's always a conversation starter. I lost the end cap one day and sent them a email about buying a replacement, and 3 days later they had one sent out to me free of charge. Such an amazing product and company. Would highly recommend.
on August 23rd, 2019
This pen is great. I had a small issue with mine and their customer service remedied the situation right away. Highly recommended.