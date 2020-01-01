Chicken Isolate Pet Tincture 30ml 300mg
by CBD Plus USA
1 piece
$29.99
Pickup 53.1 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
No stores nearby
1 ounce
$59.99
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Our tried-and-true 20:1 CBD:THC formulation has been improving the lives of pets since 2015. Available in 1 fl. oz. and 2 fl. oz. sizes. Recommended uses include: Support joint mobility Support normal brain function Help maintain normal GI health Help keep your pet calm
Be the first to review this product.