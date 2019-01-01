 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Bath & body
  5. CBD Bath Bomb Hope

CBD Bath Bomb Hope

by ViaNature

CBD Bath Bombs may help relax muscles and reduce pain. Soaking in warm water increases the body temperature and loosens the muscles, and when paired with CBD this makes for the perfect tension release. As a known anti-inflammatory, CBD interacs with cannabinoid receptors to alleviate pain. We have it in 6 delicious scents: Revive, Release, Success, Flow, Relax and Hope. Each bath bomb contains a total of 100mg of our CBD blend. HOPE Aroma: White Gardenia Neroli essential oil. May relax Muscles Soothing on the body Nourish the skin and the soul Made in the USA Legal in all 50 states Free from pesticides, herbicides, solvents, and chemical fertilizers Lab Tested for purity and CBD content Less than 0.3% THC This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Keep out of reach of children and pets. The hemp-derived CBD in this product contains < 0% - 0.3% total THC and D9-THC.

All Natural CBD products, grown and made in the US. 3rd Party Lab Tested for Quality Visit us at https://vianature.com Get extra savings on our already low prices by using Discount Code "Leafly" and as always all orders over $75 are shipped for free!