Starter Kit

by ViaNature

ViaNature Hemp CBD Bath & Body Starter Kit

$105.00MSRP

About this product

Get free shipping and an extra $15 off our already low individual prices. It's just a little taste of some of our best sellers, enjoy! This package includes; - 1 bottle of our Full Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture - 100 MG - 1 Relax Bath Bomb Relax - 1 CBD Body Moisture Blast Butter - 1 CBD Gummies Sour Watermelon flavour These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. To see the full list of ingredients and directions please find them on the individual product pages.

About this brand

All Natural CBD products, grown and made in the US. 3rd Party Lab Tested for Quality Visit us at https://vianature.com Get extra savings on our already low prices by using Discount Code "Leafly" and as always all orders over $75 are shipped for free!