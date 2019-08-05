 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. VIB Passionfruit Disposable CBD Vape Pen 250mg

VIB Passionfruit Disposable CBD Vape Pen 250mg

by vīb

5.017
$29.99MSRP

Relax and unwind with VIB’s passionfruit flavored CBD disposable vape pen. With hints of pineapple, coconut, and mango, this tropical sensation creates a soothing, calming effect that will leave you feeling like your basking in the sun on a tropical island. Each pen is pre-loaded with 0.5mL of the highest quality, lab tested, CBD oil. Let your worries and feel the VIB. • 250mg | 1-2 mg Per 3-Second Puff • Made With 99%+ Pure CBD Isolate • Non-GMO Hemp-Grown Without The Use of Pesticides, Herbicides, or Chemical Fertilizers • 0.00% THC (THC FREE) • Vaping Allows For Instant Relief • 3rd Party Lab Tested To Provide Superior Potency & Purity • No Charging Required

DebbieR84

Bring this everywhere with me. Tastes great super convenient .

jerblue34

Vaping passionfruit CBD makes my days go by like a breeze. Disposable fruity CBD is everything I want in a vape pen and damn VIB brings it.

DanielleEllie

Loved the flavor and the effects were felt immediately. Also love how they offer a 20% discount for first time buyers on their site.

Noticing a void in the CBD market for premium products, VIB (pronounced: vibe), set out to be your go-to brand for everything CBD. In an industry filled with such inconsistency in quality and potency we decided to set the standard. By partnering with industry-leaders and sourcing only the purest ingredients, we strive to bring you the highest quality products you can trust. Made from all natural, and organic, non-GMO hemp, each product contains the highest quality CBD oil derived from 99%+ pure CBD Isolate. 3rd party lab testing allows us to deliver CBD without herbicides, pesticides, bacteria, or chemical fertilizers.