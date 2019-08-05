DebbieR84
on August 5th, 2019
Bring this everywhere with me. Tastes great super convenient .
Relax and unwind with VIB’s passionfruit flavored CBD disposable vape pen. With hints of pineapple, coconut, and mango, this tropical sensation creates a soothing, calming effect that will leave you feeling like your basking in the sun on a tropical island. Each pen is pre-loaded with 0.5mL of the highest quality, lab tested, CBD oil. Let your worries and feel the VIB. • 250mg | 1-2 mg Per 3-Second Puff • Made With 99%+ Pure CBD Isolate • Non-GMO Hemp-Grown Without The Use of Pesticides, Herbicides, or Chemical Fertilizers • 0.00% THC (THC FREE) • Vaping Allows For Instant Relief • 3rd Party Lab Tested To Provide Superior Potency & Purity • No Charging Required
on July 3rd, 2019
Vaping passionfruit CBD makes my days go by like a breeze. Disposable fruity CBD is everything I want in a vape pen and damn VIB brings it.
on July 2nd, 2019
Loved the flavor and the effects were felt immediately. Also love how they offer a 20% discount for first time buyers on their site.