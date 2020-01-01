Salmon River OG is an indica-dominant strain from Oregon breeders Dynasty Genetics, who combined a Pre-98 Bubba Kush clone with a carefully selected Blue Heron male, creating a potent and easy-to-grow plant that finishes flowering in 7-8 weeks. The Salmon River OG may provide excellent pain relief and a heavy indica buzz; it is recommended that novice users take care not to overindulge. Dynasty has noted three main phenotypes in this cross, all with a similar terpene profile: a strong berry scent, underlined with hints of chocolate, coffee, lemon, and gasoline, and a similar taste when vaporized or smoked.