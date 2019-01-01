 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Portable vaporizers
  5. VIE Vaporizer - Red

VIE Vaporizer - Red

by VIE Vaporizers

Write a review
VIE Vaporizers Vaping Portable Vaporizers VIE Vaporizer - Red
VIE Vaporizers Vaping Portable Vaporizers VIE Vaporizer - Red

$119.00MSRP

About this product

PRODUCT FEATURES Advanced heating technology for consistent heat control and pure flavors Use for herbs or concentrates (liquid or wax) Four temperature controls Built to withstand impacts during normal usage Capsule system provides no hassles, reload on the go Each herb capsule holds 0.3 grams 200 vape puffs per charge Vaporizer heats in 1 minute EACH VAPORIZER INCLUDES 1 x VIE Vaporizer 3 x Herb Capsules 1 x Concentrate Capsule 1 x Stainless Steel Carrying Tube 1 x 20cm/12inch USB/Micro Cable 1 x Cleaning Kit & Parts 4 x Stainless Steel Screens 1 x Large Pick Tool 1 x Portable Pick Tool 1 x Herb Auto-Packing Spring 1 x Quick Start Guide 1 x Advanced User Manual 1 x Gift Box

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

VIE Vaporizers Logo
The best portable vaporizer for dry herb, wax, and concentrates. With disposable capsules, advanced heating technology, and a mouthpiece designed to cool herbs to enhance flavor, the VIE provides a smooth, full flavor experience all at an amazing value.