 Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Delta-8 THC
  4. Delta-8 THC edibles
  5. Bliss Delta 8 Gummies

Bliss Delta 8 Gummies

by VIIA Hemp Co.

Write a review
VIIA Hemp Co. Delta-8 THC Delta-8 THC Edibles Bliss Delta 8 Gummies

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

Bliss is the most powerful Delta 8 gummy in our product line. If you are seeking for something to get you in an ultra chilled-out and creative mood, we crafted this for you. White Peach Flavor 25mg of Delta 8 THC in each Gummy 15 Gummys per container (up to 45 servings)

About this brand

VIIA Hemp Co. Logo
We are VIIA, a hemp company taking an innovative stance on minor cannabinoids. We make products that people actually feel. From energized to relaxed and blissed, our products are made with more than just CBD, but integrating powerful minor cannabinoids for high strength and quality hemp products.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review