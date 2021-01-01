Bliss Delta 8 Gummies
by VIIA Hemp Co.Write a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Bliss is the most powerful Delta 8 gummy in our product line. If you are seeking for something to get you in an ultra chilled-out and creative mood, we crafted this for you. White Peach Flavor 25mg of Delta 8 THC in each Gummy 15 Gummys per container (up to 45 servings)
About this brand
VIIA Hemp Co.
We are VIIA, a hemp company taking an innovative stance on minor cannabinoids. We make products that people actually feel. From energized to relaxed and blissed, our products are made with more than just CBD, but integrating powerful minor cannabinoids for high strength and quality hemp products.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.