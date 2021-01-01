 Loading…
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Pets
  4. Pet tinctures
  5. CBD Pet Drops – 300 mg

CBD Pet Drops – 300 mg

by VIIA Hemp Co.

VIIA Hemp Co. Pets Pet Tinctures CBD Pet Drops – 300 mg

About this product

We believe everybody deserves to feel relief, your furry friend included! This powerful formulation allows for maximum absorption of CBD and rapid relief for your pet. Apply CBD Pet Drops directly into your pet’s mouth or add to food, or a treat. Cats and dogs generally love the taste of coconut oil which makes administering a breeze. Choose our CBD Pet Drops! 300 MG Full Spectrum CBD

About this brand

We are VIIA, a hemp company taking an innovative stance on minor cannabinoids. We make products that people actually feel. From energized to relaxed and blissed, our products are made with more than just CBD, but integrating powerful minor cannabinoids for high strength and quality hemp products.

