CBD Pet Drops – 300 mg
by VIIA Hemp Co.Write a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
We believe everybody deserves to feel relief, your furry friend included! This powerful formulation allows for maximum absorption of CBD and rapid relief for your pet. Apply CBD Pet Drops directly into your pet’s mouth or add to food, or a treat. Cats and dogs generally love the taste of coconut oil which makes administering a breeze. Choose our CBD Pet Drops! 300 MG Full Spectrum CBD
About this brand
VIIA Hemp Co.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.