Indica

CBD Vape Cartridge – Black Lime

by VIIA Hemp Co.

VIIA Hemp Co. Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil CBD Vape Cartridge – Black Lime

About this product

Black Lime: this hybrid strain has floral notes of lime, sweet citrus, and pine. The terpene profile has uplifting characteristics that help keep you calm yet focused. ​​Each CBD Vape cartridge contains 950 mg of Broad Spectrum CBD oil, rich in CBC, CBG and CBN. With zero Cutting agents or THC, you’ll be calm, clear, and feelin’ good.

About this brand

VIIA Hemp Co. Logo
We are VIIA, a hemp company taking an innovative stance on minor cannabinoids. We make products that people actually feel. From energized to relaxed and blissed, our products are made with more than just CBD, but integrating powerful minor cannabinoids for high strength and quality hemp products.

About this strain

Black Lime

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Black Lime, also known as "Black Lime Reserve," "Black Lime Special Reserve," and "Black Lime Special," is an indica marijuana strain bred by Aficionado Seeds. This potent indica strain descends from Woodman Canyon Oil Can, Lime Afghani, Northern Lights, Purple Kush, and Chemdawg Special Reserve. Flavors of pine, lemon, and black pepper are ushered in alongside uplifting euphoria, leaving you feeling tingly and relaxed.

