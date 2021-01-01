CBD Vape Cartridge – Black Lime
by VIIA Hemp Co.Write a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Black Lime: this hybrid strain has floral notes of lime, sweet citrus, and pine. The terpene profile has uplifting characteristics that help keep you calm yet focused. Each CBD Vape cartridge contains 950 mg of Broad Spectrum CBD oil, rich in CBC, CBG and CBN. With zero Cutting agents or THC, you’ll be calm, clear, and feelin’ good.
About this brand
VIIA Hemp Co.
About this strain
Black Lime
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Black Lime, also known as "Black Lime Reserve," "Black Lime Special Reserve," and "Black Lime Special," is an indica marijuana strain bred by Aficionado Seeds. This potent indica strain descends from Woodman Canyon Oil Can, Lime Afghani, Northern Lights, Purple Kush, and Chemdawg Special Reserve. Flavors of pine, lemon, and black pepper are ushered in alongside uplifting euphoria, leaving you feeling tingly and relaxed.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.