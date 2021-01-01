Hybrid
CBD Vape Cartridge – Blood Orange
Blood Orange is a team favorite with its tart, yet citrusy flavor and a balanced terpene profile that calms the mind while promoting creativity and focus. Each CBD Vape cartridge contains 950 mg of Broad Spectrum CBD oil, rich in CBC, CBG and CBN. With zero Cutting agents or THC, you’ll be calm, clear, and feelin’ good.
VIIA Hemp Co.
We are VIIA, a hemp company taking an innovative stance on minor cannabinoids. We make products that people actually feel. From energized to relaxed and blissed, our products are made with more than just CBD, but integrating powerful minor cannabinoids for high strength and quality hemp products.
Blood Orange
