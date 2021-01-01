 Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD oil
  5. CBD Vape Cartridge – Blood Orange
Hybrid

CBD Vape Cartridge – Blood Orange

by VIIA Hemp Co.

Write a review
VIIA Hemp Co. Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil CBD Vape Cartridge – Blood Orange

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

Blood Orange is a team favorite with its tart, yet citrusy flavor and a balanced terpene profile that calms the mind while promoting creativity and focus. ​​Each CBD Vape cartridge contains 950 mg of Broad Spectrum CBD oil, rich in CBC, CBG and CBN. With zero Cutting agents or THC, you’ll be calm, clear, and feelin’ good.

About this brand

VIIA Hemp Co. Logo
We are VIIA, a hemp company taking an innovative stance on minor cannabinoids. We make products that people actually feel. From energized to relaxed and blissed, our products are made with more than just CBD, but integrating powerful minor cannabinoids for high strength and quality hemp products.

About this strain

Blood Orange

Blood Orange

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review