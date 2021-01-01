Cloud 9 High Spectrum Gummies
by VIIA Hemp Co.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Simply put, these are powerful full spectrum CBD gummies you can actually feel. With a full spectrum of cannabinoids and 5mg of THC each, you’ll be on Cloud 9. Watermelon Flavor 50mg potent Full Spectrum Hemp w/ 5mg THC 15 Gummies per container
About this brand
VIIA Hemp Co.
We are VIIA, a hemp company taking an innovative stance on minor cannabinoids. We make products that people actually feel. From energized to relaxed and blissed, our products are made with more than just CBD, but integrating powerful minor cannabinoids for high strength and quality hemp products.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.