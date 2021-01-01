 Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Cloud 9 High Spectrum Gummies

Cloud 9 High Spectrum Gummies

by VIIA Hemp Co.

Write a review
VIIA Hemp Co. Edibles Candy Cloud 9 High Spectrum Gummies

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

Simply put, these are powerful full spectrum CBD gummies you can actually feel. With a full spectrum of cannabinoids and 5mg of THC each, you’ll be on Cloud 9. Watermelon Flavor 50mg potent Full Spectrum Hemp w/ 5mg THC 15 Gummies per container

About this brand

VIIA Hemp Co. Logo
We are VIIA, a hemp company taking an innovative stance on minor cannabinoids. We make products that people actually feel. From energized to relaxed and blissed, our products are made with more than just CBD, but integrating powerful minor cannabinoids for high strength and quality hemp products.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review