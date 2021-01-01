Cool Roller – CBD Roll On
by VIIA Hemp Co.
About this product
Chill the F* out, and give your body some R&R. Formulated with 1000 mg full spectrum CBD, sunflower oil infused with healing herbs, essential oils, and menthol for cooling comfort.
About this brand
VIIA Hemp Co.
We are VIIA, a hemp company taking an innovative stance on minor cannabinoids. We make products that people actually feel. From energized to relaxed and blissed, our products are made with more than just CBD, but integrating powerful minor cannabinoids for high strength and quality hemp products.
