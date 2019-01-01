About this product
The VIIA Day Blend is made with organic broad-spectrum hemp extract, MCT oil, and natural plant-derived terpenes. The terpene profile gives effects of euphoria, focus, and energy while adding a slight citrus flavor. Broad-Spectrum CBD Oil Uplifting terpene profile. Light citrus flavor Organic & Non-GMO Lab-tested for potency, impurities, and pesticides THC Free 30 ML / 1oz
VIIA was founded with the mission to create honest CBD products that help people live healthier lives. We consciously craft our blends with premium select strains of Oregon grown hemp and organic herbs to create powerful, effective goods that help support your journey to a healthier you.