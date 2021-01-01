 Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. Day Drops – CBD + CBG Tincture

Day Drops – CBD + CBG Tincture

by VIIA Hemp Co.

Write a review
VIIA Hemp Co. Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures Day Drops – CBD + CBG Tincture

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

Lift brain fog and take on your day with focus and balance. Our newly improved Day Drops are now formulated with powerful CBG oil, a minor cannabinoid with mighty benefits to the brain and body. These drops are made with CBG, Full Spectrum Hemp extracts, Terpenes, and MCT oil for a fast-acting and powerful tincture. 500 mg CBG + 1500 MG Full Spectrum CBD 2000 mg total

About this brand

VIIA Hemp Co. Logo
We are VIIA, a hemp company taking an innovative stance on minor cannabinoids. We make products that people actually feel. From energized to relaxed and blissed, our products are made with more than just CBD, but integrating powerful minor cannabinoids for high strength and quality hemp products.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review