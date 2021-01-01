Delta 8 Cartridge – Black Lime
About this product
Black lime is an all-time favorite and has a hybrid terpene profile with uplifting characteristics that help keep you calm yet focused. It has floral notes of sweet citrus lime and hints of pine. Each Delta 8 Vape cartridge contains 850 mg Delta 8 THC + 100 mg of Broad Spectrum CBD oil, including CBD, CBG, CBC, and CBN. With zero cutting agents and a tasty terpene profile, you’ll be blissed out and feelin’ good.
About this brand
VIIA Hemp Co.
About this strain
Black Lime
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Black Lime, also known as "Black Lime Reserve," "Black Lime Special Reserve," and "Black Lime Special," is an indica marijuana strain bred by Aficionado Seeds. This potent indica strain descends from Woodman Canyon Oil Can, Lime Afghani, Northern Lights, Purple Kush, and Chemdawg Special Reserve. Flavors of pine, lemon, and black pepper are ushered in alongside uplifting euphoria, leaving you feeling tingly and relaxed.
