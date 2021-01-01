 Loading…
Sativa

Delta 8 Cartridge – Ghost Train Haze

by VIIA Hemp Co.

About this product

Ghost Train Haze is a Sativa dominant strain with flavor notes of pine and lemon citrus. Its uplifting and motivating profile will get you in a creative state of mind. Each Delta 8 Vape cartridge contains 850 mg Delta 8 THC + 100 mg of Broad Spectrum CBD oil, including CBD, CBG, CBC, and CBN. With zero cutting agents and a tasty terpene profile, you’ll be blissed out and feelin’ good.

About this brand

We are VIIA, a hemp company taking an innovative stance on minor cannabinoids. We make products that people actually feel. From energized to relaxed and blissed, our products are made with more than just CBD, but integrating powerful minor cannabinoids for high strength and quality hemp products.

About this strain

Ghost Train Haze

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

First bred by Rare Dankness, Ghost Train Haze is a sativa cross of Ghost OG and Neville’s Wreck. Unlike typical sativas, Ghost Train Haze grows dense buds blanketed in white, crystal-capped trichomes. With a sour citrus and floral aroma, Ghost Train Haze delivers a potent dose of THC to knock out pain, depression, and appetite loss, but patients prone to anxiety should steer clear of this heavy-hitter. Low doses are conducive to concentration and creativity, but you may notice some cerebral haziness as you smoke more. Ghost Train Haze is a suitable outdoor strain for warm climates and has a 65 to 80 day flowering time indoors.

