  Delta 8 Cartridge - Tahoe OG
Hybrid

Delta 8 Cartridge - Tahoe OG

by VIIA Hemp Co.

About this product

Tahoe OG: The perfect rainy day strain. Tahoe OG is a phenotype of OG Kush and checks all the boxes you would look for in a true Indica profile. This strain features an earth flavor profile with hints of citrus and pine. Enjoy this nighttime classic. ​​Our Delta 8 Vape cartridges contain 850 mg Delta 8 THC + 100 mg of Broad Spectrum CBD oil, including CBD, CBG, CBC, and CBN. Made with zero cutting agents and a tasty terpene profile you’ll be blissed out and feeling’ good.

About this brand

VIIA Hemp Co. Logo
We are VIIA, a hemp company taking an innovative stance on minor cannabinoids. We make products that people actually feel. From energized to relaxed and blissed, our products are made with more than just CBD, but integrating powerful minor cannabinoids for high strength and quality hemp products.

About this strain

Tahoe OG

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Tahoe OG, also known as "Tahoe OG Kush," is the perfect rainy day marijuana strain. Strong and fast-acting, you may not want to use this strain when you’re planning to leave the house. Great for those suffering from insomnia, pain, or lack of appetite, Tahoe OG has made a name for itself among other indicas. A top nighttime strain, it provides an extremely lazy, heavy body sensation. Due to superb breeding, Tahoe OG embodies all of the typical indica effects with an added euphoric, sativa-like kick. This strain features an earthy, lemon taste, and is a phenotype of OG Kush. Maturing at around 10 weeks, Tahoe OG is a must-try for those looking for a great night’s sleep.

