Delta 8 Cartridge - Tahoe OG
About this product
Tahoe OG: The perfect rainy day strain. Tahoe OG is a phenotype of OG Kush and checks all the boxes you would look for in a true Indica profile. This strain features an earth flavor profile with hints of citrus and pine. Enjoy this nighttime classic. Our Delta 8 Vape cartridges contain 850 mg Delta 8 THC + 100 mg of Broad Spectrum CBD oil, including CBD, CBG, CBC, and CBN. Made with zero cutting agents and a tasty terpene profile you’ll be blissed out and feeling’ good.
About this brand
VIIA Hemp Co.
About this strain
Tahoe OG
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
Tahoe OG, also known as "Tahoe OG Kush," is the perfect rainy day marijuana strain. Strong and fast-acting, you may not want to use this strain when you’re planning to leave the house. Great for those suffering from insomnia, pain, or lack of appetite, Tahoe OG has made a name for itself among other indicas. A top nighttime strain, it provides an extremely lazy, heavy body sensation. Due to superb breeding, Tahoe OG embodies all of the typical indica effects with an added euphoric, sativa-like kick. This strain features an earthy, lemon taste, and is a phenotype of OG Kush. Maturing at around 10 weeks, Tahoe OG is a must-try for those looking for a great night’s sleep.
