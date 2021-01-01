Dreams Delta 8 + CBN Gummies
About this product
Sweet Dreams. Crafted with Delta 8 for relaxation plus CBN, a rare minor cannabinoid that has powerful sleep properties. Wind down and sleep like the legend you are. Blueberry Lemon Flavor 15 mg Delta 8 + 15 mg CBN each 15 Gummies
About this brand
VIIA Hemp Co.
We are VIIA, a hemp company taking an innovative stance on minor cannabinoids. We make products that people actually feel. From energized to relaxed and blissed, our products are made with more than just CBD, but integrating powerful minor cannabinoids for high strength and quality hemp products.
