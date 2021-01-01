Elevate Delta 8 + CBG Gummies
About this product
Create. Relax. Explore The Elevate Gummies contain 15mg CBG & 15mg Delta 8. Designed to get you lifted, the Elevate gummies are crafted to provide relief while elevating mood and increasing euphoria. Pineapple Berry Flavor
About this brand
VIIA Hemp Co.
We are VIIA, a hemp company taking an innovative stance on minor cannabinoids. We make products that people actually feel. From energized to relaxed and blissed, our products are made with more than just CBD, but integrating powerful minor cannabinoids for high strength and quality hemp products.
