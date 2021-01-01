 Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Delta-8 THC
  4. Delta-8 THC edibles
  5. Elevate Delta 8 + CBG Gummies

Elevate Delta 8 + CBG Gummies

by VIIA Hemp Co.

Write a review
VIIA Hemp Co. Delta-8 THC Delta-8 THC Edibles Elevate Delta 8 + CBG Gummies

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

Create. Relax. Explore The Elevate Gummies contain 15mg CBG & 15mg Delta 8. Designed to get you lifted, the Elevate gummies are crafted to provide relief while elevating mood and increasing euphoria. Pineapple Berry Flavor

About this brand

VIIA Hemp Co. Logo
We are VIIA, a hemp company taking an innovative stance on minor cannabinoids. We make products that people actually feel. From energized to relaxed and blissed, our products are made with more than just CBD, but integrating powerful minor cannabinoids for high strength and quality hemp products.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review